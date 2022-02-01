Houstonians make most out of cold weather, freezing temps

The temperatures dropped quickly in Houston overnight and many people decided to take advantage of the cold weather.

HOUSTON — Winter temperatures arrived in Houston on Sunday, and for many, that meant going outside and enjoying the cold weather.

"We knew it was coming but it felt like a surprise when I walked outside this morning," Jeff Fox said.

Many families decided to hit the skating rink at Discovery Green.

"It’s a miracle we have such good ice. I guess that’s why we are so busy and they wanted to come out," Discovery Green Manager Zenaida Martinez said.

Despite the wind chill, it was a chance for many to dust off and pull out their winter gear.

"We are so excited. Finally, as you can see, there’s a lot of people out here. We are enjoying this cold," Akasmal Akhmatova said.

Not everyone was ready to embrace the cold with open arms. As soon as the temperatures dropped, some people headed to their local panaderia, or bakery.

"Hot chocolate and pan dulce," Aurora Romero said.

That’s right, there were long lines of people filling the bakery shop. Everyone was looking for their favorite sweet bread.

"As you know, Houston gets winter all in one day, and as temperatures drop, sales go up for us," Director of Operations for Arandas Bakery Ricardo Hernández said.

Hernandez said all of their bakeries were busy.

"As soon as it comes out, everything is gone within minutes," Hernandez said.