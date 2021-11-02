Tips to stay safe and warm inside when it's bitter cold outside

Temperatures in Houston could drop all the way to the teens early next week, something we're not used to around these parts.

HOUSTON — In Houston, it's not unusual to need your air conditioner and heater in the same day. But the arctic blast heading our way is a whole new level of extreme weather.

Temperatures in Southeast Texas could drop all the way to the teens early next week, something we're not used to around these parts.

CenterPoint Energy is offering some tips to help keep you safe and warm.

Power outages possible

Ice on tree branches could cause downed power lines and widespread power outages. Make sure you have non-perishable food and water for a few days.

Always assume downed lines or wires are energized and potentially dangerous if contacted.

Do not go near downed lines or fallen wires.

Keep your distance from objects touching downed lines (tree limbs, vehicles, fences, etc.).

If someone already made contact with a power line, do not try to rescue them – you can’t help if you become a victim. Instead, call 911.

Report downed power lines to 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143.

Sign up for Power Alert Service for information on individual outages;

Follow @cnpalerts and visit Outage Tracker for general outage locations; and

Visit CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter for electric and natural gas safety tips and other resources.

Natural gas safety tips

Make sure your heating system is working properly . Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe, efficient operation.

. Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe, efficient operation. Use space heaters safely. Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating. Don't use extension cords. Plug them directly into the wall.

Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms . These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year.

. These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year. Immediately report a suspected gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 713-659-2111 or 800-752-8036. Don’t use electric switches, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car, or do anything that could cause a spark.

Money-saving tips

Cold temperatures also mean increased energy usage. CenterPoint Energy recommends the following tips for more efficient heating: