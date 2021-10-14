Tickets for The ICE will go sale Nov. 5. The city of Houston also released the park's holiday program schedule.

HOUSTON — It's almost time for hot chocolate and ice skating in Houston!

Discovery Green released its winter program schedule Thursday, which includes a lineup of family fun holiday events and the return of the ice skating rink.

Green Mountain Energy ICE, the park's seasonal ice skating rink, will be open for the winter season from Nov. 12 through Jan. 30.

Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on Dec. 14, 2020.

According to the park, tickets will go on sale Nov. 5 and are $15 per person — that includes skate rentals, too. Tickets must be purchased online in advance, with a specific reservation time.

Click here to buy tickets.

In celebration of the reopening, Discovery Green Conservancy is throwing a Frostival on opening night from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Houston artist Reverend Butter will begin carving an ice sculpture with a chainsaw at 6:30 p.m. and a live performance by the band Sir Woman will be from 8 – 9 p.m.

Discovery Green said the first 50 skaters skate for free and Forever Green Members skate for free from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice skating at Discovery Green has become an annual tradition for families who come to enjoy the themed skate nights, such as Storybook Stars and DJ nights.

Visit www.discoverygreen.com/ice for hours of operations and information on discount nights.

Discovery Green® announces opening date of Green Mountain Energy Ice and a busy winter season of programming - https://t.co/w5AjzJaAaq pic.twitter.com/uGng9JVcOp — Discovery Green (@DiscoveryGreen) October 14, 2021

Discovery Green holiday events schedule

Frostival featuring Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

Friday, Nov. 12,

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.



Enjoy the crisp winter air on the ice opening night! The first 50 skaters in line skate for free. (Don’t purchase tickets ahead of time.) Forever Green Members skip the line and skate for free 5 – 7 p.m. (Maximum 5 family members.) Reverend Butter will craft an ice sculpture with his trusty chainsaw beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sir Woman will perform from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cheap Skate Nights

Mondays, Nov. 15 & 29; Dec. 6 & 13; Jan. 3, 10 & 24

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

On select Mondays this winter, glide around Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green for just $8 plus tax per person (includes skate rental.)

Skating with the Stars

Sundays & Tuesdays

7 p.m.

Houston’s top figure skaters perform demonstrations on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green.

Clutch City Wednesdays

Wednesdays

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Skate to music by Houston artists and wear any Houston sports team gear to receive $2 off admission. Discounted tickets must be purchased in-person. If the desired timeslot is full, there may be a wait.

Santa at Green Mountain Energy Ice!

Thursdays, Nov. 18; Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Children of all ages are invited to visit with Santa Claus.

Storybook Stars

Thursdays, Dec. 30; Jan. 6, 13, 20 & 27

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Children of all ages are invited to visit with their favorite storybook characters.

Flashback Fridays

Fridays (Except Dec. 24 & 31)

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Whether you remember exactly where you were when you heard your favorite song or you are experiencing it all for the first time, DJ Mohawk Steve will connect you to the power of some of the greatest hits through time.

Dance/Skate Party Saturdays

Saturdays (Except Nov. 20, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1)

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Dec. 11, 8:30-10:30 p.m.)

Listen to the coolest pop hits by DJ Boris while skating on the ice.

Flea by Night sponsored by Green Mountain Energy

Saturdays, Nov. 20, 27; Dec. 11, 18

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.



Discovery Green helps Houstonians shop local at Flea by Night supported by Green Mountain Energy. Set in the park’s vibrant green space in the heart of downtown and along Avenida de las Americas, Flea by Night is an open-air market featuring local artisans and small business owners selling vintage, handmade, recycled, repurposed and local goods.

Click here for more information.

Bank of America Screen on the Green

Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pack a picnic, grab a blanket and enjoy a family movie under the stars in the city’s coolest park. Lineup available here.

Carols on the Green

Saturday, Dec. 11

7:30-8:30 p.m.

The popular holiday sing-along event, Carols on the Green, by the Houston Grand Opera returns to Discovery Green. It just doesn’t feel like the holidays without gathering to celebrate in song.

COVID-19 precautions and safety measures

Although gathering for outdoor activities are safe than hanging out indoors, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Discovery Green said it is taking the following safety measures: