HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The leak has been fixed and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for a northeast Harris County neighborhood due to a chlorine gas leak from the community pool Tuesday morning.

The pool is located in the 4800 block of Drew Forest Lane in the Timber Forest neighborhood.

The Atascocita Fire Department says the shelter-in-place is for the parks at Atascocita and immediate area surrounding Atascocita Road and Noble Forest.

Residents are urged to stay in the homes and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

