HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old girl was transported by Life Flight after she was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 249 overnight.

This happened just after 9:30 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the girl was riding in the backseat of a car when a second driver slammed into the back of it. She was airlifted to a local hospital.

Deputies say alcohol is not a factor in the crash. No word if that second driver will face charges.

