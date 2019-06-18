HOUSTON — Fire officials say a white/gray vapor rising over a building in northwest Houston is actually a by-product of fish oil.

Houston firefighters responded around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a possible chemical leak in the 4400 block of Campbell Road. A HazMat team was also called to the scene.

According to fire officials at the scene, the business is a manufacturing company that produces various biotech products, like food and nutritional supplements, made from krill.

Houston firefighters say at this point it doesn't appear there's any danger. However, the HazMat crew on scene is running air quality tests to make sure there's nothing else that may have been released into the air from facility.

