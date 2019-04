TEXAS CITY, Texas — Four lanes are closed on the Gulf Freeway near Hughes Road after a mutli-vehicle crash.

The Texas City Police Department said about four to five cars are involved.

Transtar cameras shows several cars scattered across the freeway. There was one person transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Houston Transtar

Police did not say when lanes will reopen. You may want to find an alternate route if you can.

This is a developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: