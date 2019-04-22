FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators are at the scene of a Fort Worth home where four people were found dead Monday.

Authorities haven't released the identities of those found dead inside the home but confirmed they're all related to one another.

The house is located in the 2000 block of Speckle Drive near the Sunset Valley Elementary School, which is part of the Keller Independent School District.

Police haven't released further details but called it an "isolated incident."

