GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is moving again following a crash on Interstate 45 South on the way to Galveston.
Texas City police said the crash involved three cars near the Holland Road intersection.
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
One of the cars involved fled before police arrived.
This is a developing story. Stick with KHOU11 and KHOU.com for the latest.
