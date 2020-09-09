Man who survived 2019 shooting in Alief arrested on capital murder charges

Micheal Brown, 28, was taken into custody without incident a year after escaping a gunfight involving himself and two others.

HOUSTON — More than a year later, a second suspect has been arrested in a 2019 shooting that left two men dead in the Alief area, the Houston Police Department said.

Michael Brown, 28, is charged with capital murder in the death of Travis Cary, 52. He was taken into custody Tuesday without incident, police said.

The charges stem from an overnight incident in the 11200 block of Hendon Lane on May 27, 2019.

Investigators said Brown and Darius Kenner, 20, confronted the victim as he sat on his front porch.

The situation escalated to gun violence and the victim and Kenner were both fatally wounded. Both were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown, who had survived the shooting, escaped in an SUV parked nearby before police arrived.

That following July, police identified Brown as a person of interest who investigators believed had direct knowledge on the case.