HPD investigating mysterious fatal shooting of man inside north Houston home

Houston police now know the gun was fired from inside the home unlike previously thought, but it's still unclear who pulled the trigger.

HOUSTON — New evidence suggests the unidentified culprit in a fatal shooting early Wednesday may have fired a weapon from inside the victim's north Houston home unlike previously thought.

Houston police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Grenfell Lane. When they arrived, a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said he had been shot while inside his own bedroom. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the victim’s parents, younger brother and a female friend were all inside the home at the time. None of them were hurt.

At first, officers thought the shots were fired outside the residence after finding shell casings in a ditch across the street. But it turned out the shell casings were old, so now they believe the gunman was inside the house.

Police are also looking for signs of a possible forced entry.

The victim’s family said they have no idea who or why someone would do this. They said they didn’t see anything but heard the gunshots.

Officers have also questioned the victim’s friend and are talking to neighbors as well as looking at surveillance footage.

