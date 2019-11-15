MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a murder suspect at an apartment complex near Spring.
Authorities said they're searching for 52-year-old Roderick Bowers, who is wanted out of Gulfport, Mississippi, on homicide, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence charges.
According to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables Office, the Houston Police Department, United States Marshals and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching for the suspect at the Harmony Park Apartments, which are near the intersection of Rayford Road and the Grand Parkway.
A perimeter was set up around the complex and no one was allowed to enter or exit.
Authorities said Bowers is considered armed and dangerous.
Officials warned people in the area to remain inside their homes and away from the area.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter
RELATED: HPD: Woman jumps from moving car after getting shot by boyfriend
RELATED: Man shot while having dinner with family in Cypress home
RELATED: Man shot while trying to break up fight between two women in SE Houston