MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a murder suspect at an apartment complex near Spring.

Authorities said they're searching for 52-year-old Roderick Bowers, who is wanted out of Gulfport, Mississippi, on homicide, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence charges.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables Office, the Houston Police Department, United States Marshals and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching for the suspect at the Harmony Park Apartments, which are near the intersection of Rayford Road and the Grand Parkway.

A perimeter was set up around the complex and no one was allowed to enter or exit.

Authorities said Bowers is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials warned people in the area to remain inside their homes and away from the area.

Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable MCCO3, HPD, US Marshalls Office and MCSO are on scene at the Harmony... Park Apartments. A Perimeter is set up. No one can enter the complex. Authorities are in pursuit of a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. Please stay inside and out of the area.

