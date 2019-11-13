CYPRESS, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while he ate dinner with his family in their Cypress home, according to detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 16600 block of Mystic Timber at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach or chest area.

The family said they were having dinner when an unknown suspect shot through the back window of their home. The wife drove her husband to the hospital for treatment.

The victim is expected to survive.

No suspect information was immediately released.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

