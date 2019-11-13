HOUSTON — A boyfriend accused of shooting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute is on the run early Wednesday, police in southeast Houston said.

Police were responding to the altercation after 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of Reed when the shooting occurred.

After the shooting, the woman got in a car with the suspect, but she jumped out while the car was moving. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect remains on the run at this time, but his name and description have not been released.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

