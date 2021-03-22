HPD: Driver shot in head during road rage incident in north Houston

Investigators said the 20-year-old victim drove himself to a nearby HPD patrol station where he was able to get help.

HOUSTON — A man is recovering in the hospital Monday after he was shot in the head during an alleged road rage incident in north Houston over the weekend.

On Saturday, Houston police said a 20-year-old man was driving in the Acres Homes area when the incident happened around noon.

According to investigators, the victim had pulled into traffic in front of a white Chevrolet pickup truck. That driver reportedly started to follow the victim.

Police said the truck driver followed the victim onto the 8200 block of Wheatley Street, where he fired a weapon multiple times.

Investigators said the injured driver drove himself to the HPD North Patrol Station on W. Montgomery Street. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS.