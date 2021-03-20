HPD: 5 shot during argument inside nightclub in Houston's northside

Police said one of the victims is in critical condition at the hospital. The other victims are expected to make a full recovery.

HOUSTON — Five people were shot early Saturday morning inside an after-hours nightclub in Houston's northside.

This happened at about 2:34 a.m. in the 10200 block of North Freeway.

Houston police said when they arrived, they found only one person who had been shot in the leg. That person was taken to a nearby hospital.

During an investigation, police learned four other people, a woman and three men, were also shot and taken to hospitals by private vehicles or ambulances. One of the victims is in critical condition after being shot in the neck. The other victims are expected to make full recoveries.

Police said an argument inside the club led to the shooting. One person pulled out a pistol and started shooting.

The gunman got away and has yet to be identified.

Police are pretty confident that the victims and surveillance video from inside the club can help them identify and locate the suspect.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.