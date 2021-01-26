Possible electrical issue sparks big fire at family’s home; 1 firefighter hurt

Firefighters were called to the same home twice in the same night — the second time the fire was more serious.

HOUSTON — Firefighters responded to a home in northwest Houston twice overnight after smoke and flames were reported.

The fire happened in the 9700 block of Beckley in the Acres Homes community.

The first time firefighters were there, they determined there was an electrical issue causing insultation to smoke in the attic. The power was shut off, and the family left for the night.

Around 2:30 a.m. firefighters were called back to the home as massive flames shot through the roof. Thankfully, no one was home, and no serious injuries were reported.

The home appears to be a complete loss, however.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury to his shoulder, and he was checked out at the scene.

As of 5:30 a.m. firefighters were still working to fully contain it.