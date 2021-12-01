VIDEO: Extensive damage after possible gas explosion at Houston Federation of Teachers building

The back of the building blew up where the meeting hall is located, according to a spokesperson.

HOUSTON — There was a reported explosion at the Houston Federation of Teachers building Monday afternoon.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw damage to the roof and a collapsed wall.

A spokesperson for the union, Andy Dewey, said the building, which is located off Sutherland Street near Old Spanish Trail, blew up where the meeting hall is located, which is in the back of the building.

Dewey said he was told by the Houston Fire Department that it could have been a gas leak.

No injuries have been reported.

We are working to gather more details.

Check back for any updates.