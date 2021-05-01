One person killed when big rig catches fire on North Loop East near Hardy Toll Road

The North Loop westbound feeder road and Hardy Toll Road southbound exit to the North Loop are closed.

HOUSTON — One person was killed in north Houston Tuesday when a big rig burst into flames on the North Loop East feeder road near the Hardy Toll Road.

The truck was destroyed and flames spread to a nearby home, causing extensive damage.

It's not clear what caused the fire but it appears the truck jack-knifed.

A Hazmat crew was sent to help clean up whatever spilled from the truck.

An hour after the 1:20 p.m. accident, the westbound feeder road and Hardy Toll Road southbound exit to the North Loop westbound were still closed, according to Houston police.

Traffic is backed up and drivers should avoid the area, if possible.