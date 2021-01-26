Family watches, records cell phone video as apartments burn in southeast Houston

Multiple families were evacuated and displaced due to damage from the flames, smoke and water.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters were able to contain a large apartment fire that was quickly spreading to multiple units early Tuesday.

The fire broke out after 12 a.m. in the 8300 block of Park Place Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived and found one unit fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the neighboring unit.

The family was already outside as bystanders recorded cell phone video of the huge flames.

Multiple families were displaced because of damage caused by the flames, smoke and water. Most of the major damage was limited to two units, however.