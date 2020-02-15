HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who’s been missing since Friday afternoon.

Chrison Oliva was last seen around 5 p.m. at his apartment complex at 8501 Broadway St.-- which is near Hobby Airport.

Police said Chrison left his apartment with an unknown friend.

Chrison was last seen wearing a black and orange Houston Dynamo sweater with black shorts. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

If you have seen Chrison or know of his whereabouts please call 832-394-1840.

