HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who’s been missing since Friday afternoon.
Chrison Oliva was last seen around 5 p.m. at his apartment complex at 8501 Broadway St.-- which is near Hobby Airport.
Police said Chrison left his apartment with an unknown friend.
Chrison was last seen wearing a black and orange Houston Dynamo sweater with black shorts. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.
If you have seen Chrison or know of his whereabouts please call 832-394-1840.
Houston police
