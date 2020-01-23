HOUSTON — Even though the 2019-2020 school year is only halfway through, some school districts in the area are releasing their 2020-2021 calendars.

Get a head start on planning vacations, or start your countdown for when the kids eventually go back to school.

Below are districts with released calendars.

RELATED: Mont Belvieu teen says hair-length rule in dress code is sexist

RELATED: Witness: Tomball private school teacher brought gun to school, made veiled threats against principal, coach

RELATED: Mont Belvieu teen won't be able to walk at graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks