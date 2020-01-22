TOMBALL, Texas — A teacher in Tomball was arrested Tuesday after witnesses said he made "alarming statements" about the principal and baseball coach at Concordia Lutheran High School.

A school security guard, who was alerted about the veiled threats, said he found a loaded handgun in the teacher's briefcase after questioning him in his classroom.

Tomball police arrested Mark White, 62, and he is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and exhibition of a firearm.

The witness who alerted the security guard said Mark Davis "appeared to be more angry than usual" when he admitted he had a gun at school and planned to buy a rifle.

Davis said Principal Joel Bodi "screwed him" and gave him a bad reference when he applied for a coaching job at another school, according to the witness.

He said Davis was also mad at Rick Lynch, the school's head baseball coach, because he didn't hire him as assistant head coach.

Davis allegedly told the witness that it's the kind of treatment that makes people "snap" and he was going to buy a Springfield automatic rifle. Davis said he had a gun upstairs and was "on new medication," according to the witness.

The witness told investigators he felt alarmed and concerned for the safety of Bodi and Lynch so he contacted school security.

White later told the principal tht he had the gun on school property to "protect the kids."

He was asked to leave the property and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

White has a handgun license but Concordia bans all guns on school property.

Here's the official statement from Concordia Lutheran High School:

There was an incident at our school yesterday involving an instructor, Mr. Davis, who was illegally in possession of a firearm in his classroom. Mr. Davis teaches U.S. History and World Geography. Texas law is clear on this issue and we take incidents like this very seriously.

As soon as this information was brought to our attention, we took immediate action. In addition to criminal charges, Mr. Davis has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in all aspects of this matter. Due to federal and state law, the information we can share at this time is limited. We will provide further information as needed; however, we felt it was important to share what we could in order to manage and dispel rumor and speculation.

Please know the safety and security of our students, our teachers and staff, and our community remains at the forefront of everything we do at Concordia Lutheran High School.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM