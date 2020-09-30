Your home surveillance footage could help police find this missing Pearland woman

Pearland police are requesting home surveillance footage from residents in the Shadow Grove subdivision.

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who disappeared a few days ago, according to investigators.

Chelsea Searle, 29. was last seen about 8 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The police department said there are no signs of foul play, but investigators are concerned for her wellbeing because it's the longest she has been missing from home.

Searle stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said she has a medium build, green eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey workout pants.

Update to Missing Person Case # 20-006971 Chelsea Searle (29) was last seen at around 8pm on September 25, 2020. ... Posted by Pearland Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Texas Equusearch is assisting the Pearland Police Department with a search of the area around Shadow Grove subdivision.

Right now, police are trying to get footage from home camera systems in the area. If you have a home camera security system from the neighborhood, police asked that you review your footage for potential leads.

Those with information or other possible clues should contact Sgt. Jernigan at 281-997-4144 or email jjernigan@pearlandtx.gov.