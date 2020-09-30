HPD: One man shot, gunman on the run after violent night on Washington Avenue

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It was last reported he was in surgery.

HOUSTON — One person is hospitalized, and another is on the run after a chaotic night on Washington Avenue, according to Houston police.

Emergency teams responded about 2:47 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting at 5002 Washington Ave. There were reportedly dozens of people in the parking lot when officers arrived.

Investigators said two men were arguing when one of them went to his car and pulled out a gun. He then shot the victim multiple times in the abdomen before leaving the scene, police said.

The victim was found in the parking lot when police arrived, officer said. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It was last reported he was in surgery.

Shooting: 5000 Washington. Prelim Info: One shot, unknown condition, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 30, 2020

