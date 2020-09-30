Houston mayor's police reform task force to share HPD recommendations | Watch live at 3 p.m.

The 45-member team has been designing a plan to improve relations between the Houston Police Department and the community it serves.

HOUSTON — The special task force assigned to address police reform in Houston is scheduled to make its first recommendation Wednesday at 3 p.m.

In June, Mayor Sylvester Turner assembled the group in response to demands for safer crisis aversion techniques for officers and pressure to release footage from several officer-involved shootings. It's comprised of 45 members from various walks of life, including leader Larry Payne.

Payne is currently the director of strategic partnerships, civic engagement, and critical conversations for the Houston Public Library. He and the taskforce have been brainstorming workable changes to polices and practices at the Houston Police Department.

Editor's Note: The above video was published in June when the task force was introduced.

George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Nicolas Chavez and several others killed this year in officer-involved shootings across the United States have fueled months of nationwide protests, including in Texas.

At some point, the task force is expected to address key issues, such as when video should be released to the public, training practices and the role of community policing.

“We do this so future generations won’t have to live through this nightmare, have to go through and mothers wonder if child make it home at night,” Payne said in June.