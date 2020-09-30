Man seen stumbling in roadway found dead moments later in west Harris County, deputies say

It happened about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on W. Little York Road near Brevis Lane, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are trying to determine how a man ended up dead on the streets of a west Harris County neighborhood, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Harris County deputies were called about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 17000 block of W. Little York near Brevis Lane.

Investigators said a woman heard a commotion outside and looked out her home window. That’s when she saw a man stumbling in the roadway.

She reportedly stepped away to grab her husband, and in that time, she heard a loud noise. The couple returned to find the man dead in the roadway, according to officers.

Right now, sheriffs are waiting for medical examiners to determine whether the victim was struck by a vehicle or died by some other means.

“It’s very early in the investigation right now, we’re waiting on the medical examiner to come and investigate the scene,” HCSO Sgt. Cheek-McNeal said.