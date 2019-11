HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal crash in Houston's westside.

One person is dead and two were taken to the hospital.

The scene is in the 12800 block of Westheimer near S. Dairy Ashford.

Houston police said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Crime scene investigators and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are at the scene.

Police ask that you avoid the area.

