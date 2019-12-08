HOUSTON — Another downtown food hall is now open.

Understory, the 35,000-square-foot community hub and culinary market in the lower levels of Bank of America Tower at 800 Capitol St., will hold a week of grand opening events starting Aug. 12. Now, however, the 9,000-square-foot food hall is operating limited hours and bustling for its soft opening.

From Aug. 12 to 14, happy hour specials will begin at 4 p.m., and the rest of the week will feature pop-up shops, tastings, a trivia event, live music, yoga, a latte art competition and a mimosa brunch.

To see a slideshow of Understory and to learn more about its tenants, visit the Houston Business Journal.

