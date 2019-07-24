HOUSTON — Pappas Restaurants is introducing a new concept to its range of restaurants.

The Pappas Seafood House at 6945 Interstate 45 South has changed its menu to become Pappas Shrimp Shack; renovations at the restaurant to change signage and interior will come later.

Christina Pappas, director of marketing with Pappas Restaurants, said that the company wanted to create a seafood menu at a more “approachable” price point — entrees at Pappas Seafood House might cost between $20 and $40. After looking at locations for the new concept, the team settled on the location at I-45 South and Woodridge. The company also has Pappas Seafood House locations at 11301 I-45 N. in north Houston, 3001 S. Shepherd in Montrose, 20410 Highway 59 N. in Humble and 19991 I-45 S. in Webster.

To read more about the change -- including what might be on the menu -- visit the Houston Business Journal

