HOUSTON — The Rustic is officially opening its second Houston location next year at 1121 Uptown Park Blvd., confirming documents and reports that surfaced this spring.

The restaurant, bar and music concept was created by Dallas-based FreeRange Concepts and Texas-born country artist Pat Green. The new Uptown Park location is set to break ground Aug. 1 and open February 2020, according to a July 26 press release. This location marks The Rustic’s fourth in Texas — its first Houston venue opened downtown in late 2018 — and will be the brand's flagship.

The Uptown Park location will be 27,000 square feet, including the patio. Kyle Noonan, owner and CEO of FreeRange Concepts, said that the restaurant’s dining room will hold 650 people and can accommodate 1,600 to 1,800 people during standing concerts. Roughly 250 workers will be hired to staff the restaurant.

