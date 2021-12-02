Missing man last seen in northwest Houston over a month ago

HOUSTON — Houston Police are asking for help to find a man that was last seen in northwest Houston.
Wayne Clay was seen driving from a barbershop on W Little York Road on Oct 26. Police say he left the area at 4:30 p.m.
Clay is a 65-year-old man standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall. There is no information on what he was wearing when he went missing.
He was last seen driving a gray 2012 Nissan Titan pickup truck with the Texas license plate DHZ8961.
Anyone with any information should call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.