Missing man last seen in northwest Houston over a month ago

Wayne Clay was seen driving a pickup truck in late October.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are asking for help to find a man that was last seen in northwest Houston.

Wayne Clay was seen driving from a barbershop on W Little York Road on Oct 26. Police say he left the area at 4:30 p.m.

Clay is a 65-year-old man standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall. There is no information on what he was wearing when he went missing.

He was last seen driving a gray 2012 Nissan Titan pickup truck with the Texas license plate DHZ8961.