Sugar Land police chief defends his department after shooting involving former SLPD officer

Chief Eric Robins says his officers did not give a retired officer special treatment during an investigation into an August shooting.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land’s top cop responded Wednesday after claims his department mishandled a shooting involving a retired police officer. The shooting happened on August 1 in the Riverpark neighborhood.

“Our officers arrived on the scene and they investigated it as if it was any other individual," said Chief Eric Robins.

Investigators say a retired Sugar Land police officer shot his neighbor of 20 years in self-defense.

“He was walking out of his house, and Mr. Kazi was on his property. He asked him multiple times to leave and for whatever reason he did not leave and that’s when the struggle ensued," said Chief Robins.

“This is where he shot me and this is where it bounced," said Ozzy Kazi, who was shot in the stomach.

At a press conference today, a taped interview played of Kazi telling his side of the story.

The family of the 29-year-old says he has mental health issues. They claim Kazi walked across his neighbor’s driveway when his neighbor approached him.

“He says, 'Come here, you are under arrest, and while he is saying these things, he is walking fast after me. I didn’t want to die, I grabbed the gun,” said Kazi.

Sugar Land police say their investigation shows the retired officer had the right to defend himself on his property.

However, Kazi’s family released dashcam video, claiming it shows the officers giving him special treatment.

“The first things I talked to the police officer, 'Can you go ahead and take his blood test?' The answer was, 'Let me do my job, don’t tell me what we have to do,'” said Khalid Kazi, Ozzy's father.

KHOU11 asked the chief about the decision to not test the retired officer’s blood alcohol content.

“He wasn’t showing any signs of intoxication, so there was no need to do anything such as that. You have the right to be at your home and drink alcohol," said Chief Robins.

Police are recommending a charge of misdemeanor assault for Kazi to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, but no charges have been formally filed.