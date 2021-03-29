x
HPD: 73-year-old woman with dementia, other mental impairments reported missing near River Oaks

Marjorie Chadwick, 73, was last seen driving a gray Chevy Equinox about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Westgate Drive.
Credit: Houston Police Department

HOUSTON — A 73-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and other mental impairments has been reported missing after she disappeared near the River Oaks area, the Houston Police Department confirmed Monday.

Marjorie Chadwick was last seen about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Westgate Drive. Investigators said she was driving a 2013 Gray Chevy Equinox.

According to investigators, the missing woman was recently diagnosed with vascular dementia and declared mentally incompetent.

Texas Center for the Missing said it has issued a Houston Regional SILVER ALERT for Chadwick.

HPD reported she was wearing a black jacket and black pants at the time of her disappearance. She weighs 140 pounds and stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall. 

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call HPD patrol at 713-884-3131 or HPD Missing Person Division at 832-394-1840.

