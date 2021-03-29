Have you seen him? 61-year-old man with dementia last seen in Houston's East End

Fidel Bustos Mendoza was last seen leaving the 7300 block of Capitol Street. If you have any info, please call HPD missing persons investigators at 832-394-1840.

A man suffering from dementia has been reported missing in the Houston area, and police need your help finding him.

Fidel Bustos Mendoza was last seen Saturday leaving the 7300 block of Capitol Street in Houston's East End. Investigators said it's unclear where he was going or in what direction.

Mendoza was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes at the time of his disappearance, according to police. He stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.