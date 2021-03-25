Sheriff: Burned body found in Liberty County, 2 men arrested on murder charge

One of the men charged with murder is believed to be the half-brother of the victim, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office says.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been charged with murder after human remains were found Tuesday in a burn pile in Liberty County, according to a statement released by the sheriff's office.

The human remains have not been positively identified, but the Liberty County Sherriff's Office believes they are of a juvenile who has been missing since earlier last week.

One of the men charged with murder is believed to be the half-brother of the missing juvenile, investigators said.

Liberty County Sheriff deputies said they were alerted to the possible whereabouts of the human remains when they got a phone call Saturday from a family member stating that the juvenile had been killed and was buried in Liberty County near CR 3015.

A search was conducted over several days before deputies, along with the Texas Rangers, found a partially burned and decomposed male's body among burn pile debris near a home on Cade Cates on CR 3015.

The two men arrested for murder in connection to this case remain in jail. At this time, there is no clear motive for the murder, according to investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.