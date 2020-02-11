Have you seen him? 82-year-old Spring man with cognitive impairment reported missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for George R. Simons in parts of Texas and Louisiana.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 82-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment disappeared from the Spring area over the weekend, and now, state officials are asking for the public’s help finding him.

A Silver Alert has been issued for George R. Simons, who was last seen about noon Sunday in the 3700 block of Old Timber Lane.

Investigators said he is driving a white 2011 Honda Pilot with Texas license plate BTY8087.

Simons has blue eyes, grey hair and a receding hairline. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Officials said he was wearing a tan coat, white turtle neck shirt and brown pants at the time of his disappearance.

The alert has been issued for the Houston, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Austin and San Antonio areas. Authorities are also searching for him in Louisiana, including Shreveport and Lake Charles.