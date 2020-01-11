HPD investigating shooting outside Memorial City Target store

Police believe two people exchanged gunfire, but neither was hit.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating reports of a shooting outside the Target store at Memorial Mall.

According to police, it happened just before 2:30 p.m. They believe it involves two people who exchanged gunfire, with neither being hit.

Right now, no one is in custody and police say there's no threat at the store. HPD Chief Art Acevedo said they do expect to have arrests soon.

While no one was hit by gunfire, there were a couple of minor injuries to people as they were rushing to get out of harm's way.

This is a breaking story. We'll post any new information as we get it.