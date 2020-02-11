Man with multiple gunshot wounds expected to survive shooting in south Houston, police say

HPD officers were called to a gas station on Telephone Road shortly after midnight.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend.

The call came in shortly after midnight Monday from a gas station in the 4600 block of Telephone Road.

Officers found the victim inside the gas station when they arrived, but investigators believe the victim came to the location after being shot on Longview Road.

Investigators said the man was in a car with another person when they were approached by the shooter, who was possibly in another vehicle.

The victim, who was behind the wheel, managed to drive away while his friend called police. Multiple rounds had been fired into the victim's vehicle, according to police.

HPD said the victim is breathing and conscious. He is expected to survive.

Officers are out Monday morning trying to confirm the original location of the shooting. Investigators are also at the gas station gathering more information about what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is confirmed.