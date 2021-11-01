Have you seen Arnulfo? Missing 93-year-old man last seen Sunday in Houston's northside

Arnulfo Camacho was last seen near the 2900 block of Fulton Street.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a 93-year-old man who went missing Sunday in Houston's northside.

Arnulfo Camacho was last seen at about 9 p.m. near the 2900 block of Fulton Street.

Police said he was wearing a red coat, a red and white checkered shirt, black pants and black shoes. Arnulfo is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 146 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have seen Arnulfo or know of his whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840.