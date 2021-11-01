Velvet Taco opens third new location in The Heights

The trendy, fusion taqueria plans to expand its Houston offerings to five locations in 2021.

HOUSTON — Does Houston really need another taco restaurant? Yes, the answer is always an enthusiastic yes!

Velvet Taco opened its third location Monday at the corner of N. Shepherd Drive and W. 20th Street in The Heights area.

It's the first of three new locations scheduled to open in 2021, according to a release, with one opening Jan. 25 in The Galleria and another in Rice Village slated for this summer.

“We see this location on Shepherd Avenue as a great opportunity to continuing providing our Houston guests with our globally-inspired scratch-made tacos and margaritas in a unique space,” the restaurant's CEO Clay Dover said.

The restaurant is decorated in the brand's colorful style, including a unique mural and a painting of Marie Antionette eating red velvet cake, and a covered patio that seats more than 50 people.

The menu features— although far from traditional recipes — chicken, pork, beef, fish and even vegetarian tacos.

Of course, coronavirus restrictions means the restaurant must open at 50 percent capacity for indoor and outdoor dining.