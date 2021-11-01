Missing: Houston man who is deaf last seen four days ago

Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Larry Fields, who hasn’t been seen in days.

HOUSTON — A Houston man who is deaf has been missing for several days.

Larry Fields, 57, was last seen on Thursday, January 7, at the downtown megabus station in the 800 block of Pierce. Police say he may have been headed for Dallas.

They’re asking the public to be on the lookout.

Fields is 5’6, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a black sweatshirt with gray sweatpants. He also wore a black beanie and tan Vans shoes.