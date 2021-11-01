'Hospitals are bursting at the seams, record numbers are dying' as US braces for holiday COVID cases

Houston-area hospitals reported that one out of every three ICU beds in the region is occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

HOUSTON — Health leaders across the country are bracing for the impacts of holiday gatherings as we approach the third week of the year.

"Hospitals are bursting at the seams, record numbers are dying, and our country is literally on fire with new cases. But we are NOT helpless. Small preventive actions x lots of people = meaningful change. Let this be the week you make an effort to slow the spread," tweeted U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams on Monday.

He reminded the community to wash their hands, stay socially distant, to get tested and to get vaccinated, when able.

In the Houston area, residents were reminded they are still able to get tested for free — and they should if they attended holiday gatherings. Harris County Public Health issued this statement this morning:

"Even if you only visited with family members during the holidays, you should all get tested. COVID-19 infections from Christmas and New Year’s will begin to appear in the next week or two. It usually takes two to three weeks after people have been exposed to the virus for them to become infected, develop symptoms, get tested and receive their results. Don’t wait. Get tested now to find out if you have COVID-19. High risk people in our community are being vaccinated to prevent the virus, but limited supplies mean most people will have to wait a while longer."