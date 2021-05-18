x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

Have you seen them? 2 boys missing for nearly 2 weeks after leaving Conroe home

Authorities said they think 13-year-old Jose Dominguez and 11-year-old Jesus Torres left their home near Conroe High School together on the morning of May 5.
Credit: KHOU
Jose Dominguez (L) and Jesus Torres (R) haven't been seen in almost two weeks after authorities said they left their Conroe home together.

CONROE, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two boys who haven't been seen in nearly two weeks.

Jose Dominguez, 13, and Jesus Torres, 11, were last seen on the morning of May 5.

Authorities said they believe the boys left together from their residence on Hunters Trail, near Conroe High School.

Authorities said they aren't sure what clothes the boys were wearing when they left but did offer physical descriptions.

  • Jose: 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, fair complexion
  • Jesus: 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 100 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, fair complexion

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 and refer to case #21A136711.

Related Articles