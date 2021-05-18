$10,000 reward offered in search for missing Texas State student Jason Landry

He went missing in December 2020 as he was driving home to the Houston area. His vehicle was later found wrecked.

HOUSTON — The family and friends of Jason Landry are now offering a $10,000 reward for information about his disappearance.

The Texas State student went missing in December 2020 as he was driving home to the Houston area.

The investigation into the 21-year-old’s disappearance has taken several twists and turns, but so far no one knows for sure what happened to the young man. Investigators found his car crashed near Luling, but there was no sign of him.

Landry's family lives in Missouri City. They're hoping someone out there who sees his story will call in a tip that brings their son home.

If you can help, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 and ask for Detective Ferry at ext. 4516. You can also call the family's anonymous tip line at 726-777-1359.

Phone data reveals final known moments

In January, KVUE reported that investigators gained access to Jason's phone and computer data. Here is what they discovered:

Investigators believe he left his San Marcos apartment around 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 13 with intent to travel to the Missouri City, Texas, area, where his parents live.

At 11:05 p.m., he drives onto Highway 80 and passes under Interstate 35 in San Marcos. He continues south, entering Caldwell County at 11:07 p.m.

At 11:11 p.m., he was in Martindale, continuing south on Highway 80. He passes over SH 130 at 11:15 p.m.

At 11:17 p.m., he was in Fentress, entering Prarie Lea at 11:19 p.m., then the Stairtown area at 11:21 p.m.

At 11:24 p.m., he entered Luling, still on Highway 180. As he goes through the intersection with Hackberry Street where Highway 80 becomes Austin Street, he quits using the Waze mapping application and beings using Snapchat on his phone. He then continues on Austin Street to the intersection with US 183 (Magnolia Avenue).

It's believed he continued straight through this intersection, but his digital footprint stops here. Investigators think he continued on East Austin and onto Sprice Street, which turns into Salt Flat Road. His vehicle was found here on the 2300 block around 12:31 a.m.

Officials say the 67-minute window between his last digitally known whereabouts and the crash scene is what investigators are focusing on. They say his cell signal was powered on, but they are trying to determine why the phone doesn't appear to have been used since the area of Magnolia Avenue and Austin Street.