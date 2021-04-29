x
Georgia woman missing after visiting Galveston's East Beach, police say

Police said Claudia Donahue is in a deteriorated mental state and may still be on Galveston Island.
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on East Beach about a week ago.

Claudia Donahue is from Georgia, and according to police, she was last seen on April 22 around 7 a.m. when she was on East Beach near Lifeguard Tower #3.

Donahue, 57, is reportedly in a deteriorated mental state and police said she might still be on Galveston Island.

She's described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has shaved blonde hair and was wearing a white hooded jacket over a black hooded jacket and black Sketcher shoes when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3765 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

