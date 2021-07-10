Grimes County boy missing after reportedly chasing dog into woods

Christopher Ramirez was last seen on Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — Search efforts for a missing 3-year-old boy are set to resume this morning in Grimes County.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen on Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He is Spanish-speaking only but responds to his name.

This story has really shaken up people in the area as dozens of community members have stepped up helping law enforcement and first responders in the search.

K-9 units with TDCJ as well as DPS helicopters have been working with authorities on the ground

Christopher was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts and has red mickey mouse shoes. He is 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

The search for Christopher Ramirez,3, continues in Grimes County this morning.



The boy’s family told authorities he was playing with a neighbor's dog and may have followed it into surrounding wooded area while they were bringing in groceries.

Investigators have been combing through that heavily wooded area near the home.

Several agencies are on scene to provide support, including a dive and rescue team to help search any bodies of water.

Authorities said members of Ramirez's family told them that he likes to play in vehicles, so the search team gathered and decided they would once again search each and every vehicle throughout the subdivision.

Teams will also be searching all sheds, pools and other places that look like good hiding spots.

Grimes County Sheriff Donald G. Sowell said he does not have any reason to believe there is foul play involved and says authorities will not stop until Ramirez is found.