FOUND ALIVE: Christopher Ramirez reunited with mother in Grimes County, deputies say

An extensive three-day search finally came to an end Saturday afternoon after the 3-year-old Grimes County boy was reunited with his mother.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A desperate three-day search for Christopher Ramirez has ended after the 3-year-old Grimes County boy was found safe, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Photos taken Saturday show the child being reunited with his mother.

No other details regarding where Christopher was found have been released.

Christopher vanished into the woods about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Grimes County Sheriff's Office responded to call for help within 9 minutes at Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville.

The child's mother told us her son disappeared shortly after they got back home from running errands. She said he was playing with a dog and ran after him away from the house.

The effort to find Christopher involved multiple agencies, Texas EquuSearch and FBI Houston, and dozens of volunteers combing the wooded area outside the family's home and residences in the subdivision.

It was a difficult mission, possibly the most challenging cases Texas EquuSearch had ever seen, as few to no calls came into the tip line.