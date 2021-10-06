Husband of Alexis Sharkey found dead from gunshot wound, U.S. Marshals say

Tom Sharkey was wanted for the murder of his wife Alexis, a popular social media influencer found strangled in Houston in November 2020.

HOUSTON — The husband of Alexis Sharkey, a popular social media influencer who was killed late last year in Houston, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday morning in southwest Florida, according to U.S. Marshals.

According to U.S. Marshals, Tom Sharkey was wanted for the murder of his wife Alexis. Alexis Sharkey, 26, was strangled before her body was dumped on the side of a west Houston road in November 2020.

U.S. Marshals confirmed Tom Sharkey's death to KHOU 11.

Editor's note: The video above is from the January report of Alexis Sharkey's autopsy results which showed she had been strangled.

BREAKING: U.S. Marshals confirm Tom Sharkey was wanted for the November murder of his wife Alexis Sharkey. Marshals went to a home where he was staying in Florida. After knocking & announcing themselves, they found Tom Sharkey dead with a gunshot wound to the head. ⁦@KHOU⁩ pic.twitter.com/nz47OYtSwc — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) October 6, 2021

Alexis Sharkey's cause-of-death announcement came seven weeks after her body was discovered.

She moved to Houston with her husband a year before her death. She was last seen on the day after Thanksgiving at the apartment they shared. The next day, her nude body was found dumped on a road in west Houston.

Alexis Sharkey’s death shocked family and friends

“I think this news we all kind of knew, but this just made it that much more real. I’m angry and sad all over again but ready for justice to be served for our friend,” Sharkey's friend Lauren Norling-Martin said back in November following Alexis Sharkey’s death.

"When I saw her ... I was, like, she’s radiating," Alexis Sharkey said of her friend, Brittney Pember.

They’re words Pember will always remember.

“That’s when I first got to meet her," Pember said. “She was just like the light of the room. She was just so smart and so funny.”

Brittney had known Sharkey for a couple of years. The two met through their work with Monat, a company that sells hair and skincare products. Pember said Sharkey worked her way to the top, becoming an executive director.

“She worked her butt off to get to where she was and to see such success in a person who is just a couple years older than me, was absolutely incredible," Pember said.

Sharkey met many of her friends through Monat and work trips. That’s where she met Norling-Martin.

“She’s grown to be such a good friend to me. And I just can’t believe she’s gone," Norling-Martin said.

Norling-Martin said before moving to Houston, Alexis once lived in Midland-Odessa, where she met her husband, Tom.

“He was in the oil field, and I think she worked at a local bar for a little bit so I think they just crossed paths that way," Norling-Martin said.

Norling-Martin said the two moved to Grand Junction, Colorado for about four months in 2019.

“I know she absolutely loved it, and just being with her friends and exploring were her favorite things in the entire world," Norling-Martin said.