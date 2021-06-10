Authorities said they have been searching for the boy since around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He is Spanish-speaking only but responds to his name.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A boy from Grimes County has been declared missing by authorities after he allegedly went chasing after a loose dog and hasn't been seen since.

Chuck Fleeger with the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley said the boy has been identified as Christopher Ramirez, 3. He is three feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Ramirez only speaks Spanish but will respond to his name, according to authorities.

Authorities said the boy has been missing since 2 p.m. Wednesday. Ramirez was last seen wearing a bright green shirt with Mickey Mouse shoes. Authorities are also going house to house in the area.

Breaking: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and first responders from surrounding areas are still searching for missing three year old boy Christopher Ramirez. The boy has been missing since 2 p.m. on Wednesday.@KAGSnews @6NewsCTX @KHOU pic.twitter.com/jnMZdQIXFK — Cierra Villarreal (@cierra_kags) October 7, 2021

A DPS helicopter is also flying in the area to see if they can spot the boy from the air. Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley is also at the scene to help search for the boy.

This is a developing story. We will have a crew on the scene shortly and will update you as more information is released.